Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €36.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of MGDDY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

