Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OFSTF stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -95.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

