ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.53) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.