Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.88) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 255 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.79.

Rotork Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

