Barclays Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €53.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($65.31) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of RWEOY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
