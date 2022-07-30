Barclays Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €53.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($65.31) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RWEOY opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.