Barclays Boosts Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €311.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($183.67) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.33.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

