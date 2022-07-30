Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to GBX 9,500 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 8,600 ($103.61) to GBX 9,500 ($114.46) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

