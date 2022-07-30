Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

LBLCF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

