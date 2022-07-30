Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €67.00 at Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

