Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 0.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.99 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

