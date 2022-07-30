Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the June 30th total of 308,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 327,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $203,003.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,872,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,702.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helbiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helbiz Stock Performance

Shares of Helbiz stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Helbiz has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Helbiz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.