Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMCBF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

