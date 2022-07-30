Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

