BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Head to Head Contrast

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% Boqii -10.84% -66.06% -14.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BARK and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.49 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.98 Boqii $187.15 million 0.15 -$20.25 million ($1.12) -1.64

Volatility and Risk

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boqii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BARK has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BARK and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

BARK presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 692.54%. Boqii has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,204.28%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than BARK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BARK beats Boqii on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

