B Communications (BCOMF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare B Communications to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get B Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -86.59% -60.37% -11.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 135 441 614 19 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.26%. Given B Communications’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 17.89 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.10 million 2.49

B Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.