Head-To-Head Review: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Black Hills and Korea Electric Power are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.06% 9.04% 2.87% Korea Electric Power -17.88% -16.60% -5.22%

Volatility and Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.4% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Hills and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.57 $236.74 million $4.03 19.16 Korea Electric Power $52.88 billion 0.21 -$4.78 billion ($7.47) -1.15

Black Hills has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Hills and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 1 0 2.50 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Black Hills beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total of 763 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,459 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,923 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 892 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 344,286 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 132,376 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,940,440 units of support with a total line length of 532,348 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance and service, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

