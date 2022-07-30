Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$68.62

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.62.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.29. BCE has a 52 week low of C$61.42 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The company has a market cap of C$58.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile

Get Rating

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

