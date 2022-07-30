Head-To-Head Survey: Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) versus Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 6 6 3 0 1.80

Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% Deutsche Lufthansa -8.86% -40.01% -3.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.83 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -4.78 Deutsche Lufthansa $19.89 billion 0.19 -$2.59 billion ($2.76) -2.23

Spirit Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Lufthansa. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Lufthansa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services and convenience retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 713 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

