Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$3.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Gold

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE MOZ opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.70 million and a PE ratio of -50.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.