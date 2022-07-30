Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Head to Head Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and biote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.96 $4.81 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.85, indicating that its stock price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charlie’s and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 187.04%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 101.75% 1,716.07% 309.82% biote N/A -107.48% 5.10%

Summary

Charlie’s beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

