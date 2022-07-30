Analysts Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) PT at $11.70

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

