Financial Comparison: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) versus Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -3.54% N/A -10.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 9 8 7 0 1.92

Valuation and Earnings

Wayfair has a consensus target price of $106.44, indicating a potential upside of 97.44%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Hour Loop.

This table compares Hour Loop and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.71 $4.78 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.41 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -11.80

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Wayfair on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.