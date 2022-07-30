Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.48 $47.41 million $2.82 3.26 Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86% Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oportun Financial and Northern Lights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

