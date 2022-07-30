Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 597,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 248,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

