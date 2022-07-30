Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Price Target at C$83.44

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at C$44.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.40. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$38.38 and a 52-week high of C$180.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.