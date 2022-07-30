Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.72. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £584.42 million and a P/E ratio of 758.75.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

