National Bankshares Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$35.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.14.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.80. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$48.05.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

