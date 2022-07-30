First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.87.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

