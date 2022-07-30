First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.87.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$23.40 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

