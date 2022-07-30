Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$132.38 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$152.96. The company has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,211,876.38. In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,658,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,915,390,114.55. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

