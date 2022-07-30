Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$8.57

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Standpoint Research from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Standpoint Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.3562022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

