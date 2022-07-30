Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$163.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$153.18.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$162.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$132.38 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at C$1,917,212,391.87. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,944 shares of company stock worth $152,028,257 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

