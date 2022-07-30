ATB Capital Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.55.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$115.89 and a 52-week high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.