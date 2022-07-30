Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

