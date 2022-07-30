Critical Survey: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 18.93% 6.83% 0.74% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IF Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million 1.87 $5.35 million $1.84 9.53 NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.20 10.77

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. IF Bancorp pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NASB Financial pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of August 31, 2021, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.