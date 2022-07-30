Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,130 shares of company stock worth $3,054,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.