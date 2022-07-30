Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

