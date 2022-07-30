Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Head to Head Contrast

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.73% N/A N/A Summit State Bank 31.39% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avidbank presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Avidbank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $60.20 million 2.16 $12.26 million $2.48 8.37 Summit State Bank $46.87 million 2.19 $14.70 million $2.29 6.70

Summit State Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidbank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avidbank beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; home equity lines of credit; and lines of credit, term, and equipment loans, as well as loans to agriculture-related businesses. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers electronic banking, cash management, and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California, Irvine, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

