Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMEGF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €27.00 ($27.55) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMEGF opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

