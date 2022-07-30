T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.39.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

