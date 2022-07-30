Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ (KLIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

KLIC opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after acquiring an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.