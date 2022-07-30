F.N.B.’s (FNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.