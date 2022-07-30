DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,980 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Photronics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Photronics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Photronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.