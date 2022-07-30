United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

UMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 162.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

