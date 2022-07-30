Analysts Set Expectations for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

AYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

AYA stock opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.64 million and a PE ratio of -205.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,636,130.24. Insiders bought 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008 over the last ninety days.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

