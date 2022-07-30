Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

