Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$849.76 million.
Stelco Price Performance
Read More
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.