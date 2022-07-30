Brokers Set Expectations for Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRR. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.06 million and a PE ratio of 25.77.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

