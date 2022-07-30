Brokers Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.46.

TSE:EMA opened at C$60.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. Emera has a 52-week low of C$56.87 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 114.04%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

