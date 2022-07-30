Quebecor to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.